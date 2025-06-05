I would probably be a vegetarian if it weren’t for spicy breaded chicken. It’s so simple but so delicious. Whether it’s in the form of a chicken sandwich or chicken fingers, I’m always on board. More so if there’s a good dipping sauce.

That's why I was so excited to hear that there’s going to be another location of a restaurant that specializes in chicken: Raising Cane’s.

Raising Cane’s expands in NJ

The Louisiana-based company made it’s way to New Jersey in 2024 and has since opened several restaurants in the past year.

They’re continuing their expansion throughout the Garden State with a new location in Somerset County.

Raising Cane’s opening in Watchung, NJ

Seriously, though, who doesn’t love a good chicken finger?

The beloved chain, known for its Cane’s sauce, chicken fingers, coleslaw, Texas toast, and crinkle cut fries, is opening in Watchung.

They pride themselves on cooking each meal to order. No heat lamps in sight, they claim.

Some people dream of being astronauts, some people want to be president. Todd Graves, our Founder, dreamed of opening an amazing Chicken Finger Restaurant.

For those on the go, don’t worry, the new restaurant will have two drive-thru lanes.

Raising Cane’s in Watchung will open at the Blue Star Shopping Center along Route 22. An opening date has not yet been announced.

Other Raising Cane’s location in New Jersey include Cherry Hill, Deptford, Glassboro, Marlton and Turnersville.

Caneiacs, get ready to make a commute to Watchung to enjoy the chicken and drink up some lemonade or sweet tea!

What's the Secret to Cooking Fried Chicken?

