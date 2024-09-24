After bias bust, NJ woman started stalking law enforcement staff, officials say

🔷NJ woman accused of threatening prosecutor’s office staffer

🔷Already busted on bias intimidation allegations

🔷Charges include cyber harassment, stalking

A 24-year-old Watchung woman already in trouble for allegations of bias intimidation has been accused of stalking and threatening a law enforcement employee and their family.

Malina Jaffrey has been charged with three counts each of cyber harassment, retaliation against a public official for past official action and stalking — all fourth-degree offenses.

She was also charged with third-degree criminal coercion and terroristic threats, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced Monday.

middlesex county (Canva) loading...

Busted on bias intimidation allegations against NJ man

Before the latest charges, Jaffrey was accepted in January into the pre-trial intervention program that would keep her out of jail for crimes related to bias-intimidation of a Plainsboro man.

In July, however, Jaffrey began using different social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn to harass family members of a prosecutor’s office staff, including a spouse and sister, Ciccone said.

In September, Jaffrey threatened to kill the staff member’s spouse, the prosecutor said.

Read More: NJ men indicted in murder plot connected to Pagans biker gang

MCPO, Watchung on map (Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Investigators said Jaffrey had carried out artificial intelligence searches on the employee and their family during the harassment and stalking.

Jaffrey was arrested on Monday and was being held at Middlesex County Jail, pending a pre-trial Detention hearing.

Anyone with potential information on the case was asked to call Detective Tammy Colonna of The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3145.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2024 New Jersey saw over 14,000 total layoffs in 2023, according to WARN data. By the third quarter of 2024, there were 33 announcements of 100 or more layoffs in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott