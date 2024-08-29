Sprawling, new $284M high school opening in NJ for the first time
PERTH AMBOY — City teens will be attending classes this year at the all-new Perth Amboy High School.
The three-story, 576,000 square-foot facility has ample classroom and science lab space, designed to accommodate up to 3,300 students in 9-12 grades.
As of last year, there were closer to 2,700 students currently enrolled.
The school additionally has specialized learning spaces — an automotive lab, culinary arts lab, dance studio, ROTC Classroom, world languages classroom, black box theater, life skills lab and a daycare center.
With an overall price tag of $283.8 million, it's also the largest high school ever built by the New Jersey Schools Development Authority.
Terminal Construction Corporation/Dinallo Construction Corporation was awarded a design-build contract for the design and construction of the new school.
It was also built to be LEED-certified (by U.S. Green Building Council – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).
The new high school brings various programs under one (large) roof, according to schools Superintendent David Roman — including the Communications Academy, Health Sciences Academy, Biliteracy Program, Comprehensive High School, Panther Life Program and Freshman Academy.
The community has been encouraged to sign up for small tours of the new space at 931 Convery Blvd., less than two miles from the old high school on Eagle Avenue.
On Tuesday, city and school officials also attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony, NJ.com reported.
Perth Amboy High School opens for the school year on Thursday, Sept. 5.
