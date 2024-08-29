Sprawling, new $284M high school opening in NJ for the first time

🏫 New NJ high school cost $284M to build

🏫 Serves over 2,800 students in grades 9-12

🏫 School has culinary arts and life skills labs, daycare center

PERTH AMBOY — City teens will be attending classes this year at the all-new Perth Amboy High School.

The three-story, 576,000 square-foot facility has ample classroom and science lab space, designed to accommodate up to 3,300 students in 9-12 grades.

New Perth Amboy High School via NJSDA New Perth Amboy High School via NJSDA loading...

As of last year, there were closer to 2,700 students currently enrolled.

The school additionally has specialized learning spaces — an automotive lab, culinary arts lab, dance studio, ROTC Classroom, world languages classroom, black box theater, life skills lab and a daycare center.

New Perth Amboy High School via NJSDA New Perth Amboy High School via NJSDA loading...

With an overall price tag of $283.8 million, it's also the largest high school ever built by the New Jersey Schools Development Authority.

Perth Amboy High School (Perth Amboy Schools via paps.net) Perth Amboy High School (Perth Amboy Schools via paps.net) loading...

Terminal Construction Corporation/Dinallo Construction Corporation was awarded a design-build contract for the design and construction of the new school.

It was also built to be LEED-certified (by U.S. Green Building Council – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).

New Perth Amboy High School via NJSDA New Perth Amboy High School via NJSDA loading...

The new high school brings various programs under one (large) roof, according to schools Superintendent David Roman — including the Communications Academy, Health Sciences Academy, Biliteracy Program, Comprehensive High School, Panther Life Program and Freshman Academy.

Perth Amboy High School (Google Maps) old versus new location Perth Amboy High School (Google Maps) loading...

The community has been encouraged to sign up for small tours of the new space at 931 Convery Blvd., less than two miles from the old high school on Eagle Avenue.

On Tuesday, city and school officials also attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony, NJ.com reported.

Perth Amboy High School opens for the school year on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ schools with the worst attendance problems These 30 schools had the highest rate of chronic absenteeism in the 2022-23 school year. Data is for the New Jersey Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Reports. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5