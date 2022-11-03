Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst.

Their website describes the concept like this:

Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast food convenience with high quality fare. Priding ourselves on our home roasted meats and fresh ingredients, Hoagitos strives to provide a deliciously new and fresh alternative to Belmar's residents, beachgoers and visitors, serving cooked to order "Hoagitos", or mini-subs, sliders and sides with speed and care.

The TURKINATOR: Buttermilk fried turkey breast, potato purée, stuffing, melty American, gravy, cranberry sauce, griddled Pullman bread

According to the Asbury Park Press, the new location will be on Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant; no opening day has been set.

The “Schnitz”

Fried Breast, American cheese, lettuce, Pickle w. Garlic Mayo

Try some nuggets

That’s a fine looking breakfast right there.

We are committed to bringing Belmar a high quality semi-gourmet meal option that maintains the speed and easy eating factor expected from casual fare at a price that keeps the wallet happy.

They also serve smashburgers

Nashville hot chicken sandwich

Chicken cheese steak

BBQ melt

The Hot Italian

Hoagitos’ Oakhurst location opened earlier this year.

