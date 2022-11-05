Popular sandwich shop expanding into Ocean County, NJ

Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?

OK, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and handheld so we can chow down and then get back to work.

Any suggestions? None?!

I have just the place.

Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?

They are a locally-owned Monmouth County gourmet sandwich shop that has put a creative spin on comfort food.

Thanks to co-owners, Mark and Emma Spagnuolos, they don't just make chicken sandwiches.

They make Fried Chicken Sammies with one of their most popular being the Forbidden Chicken. It has crispy thigh, sweet n spicy glaze, carrot-daikon slaw, roasted garlic mayo and was featured on Travel Channel's, "Food Paradise" back in 2017, according to APP.com.

They don't just make burgers. They make Smash Burgers which has house beef blend, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, b+b pickles and spicy mayo.

According to their website, they make everything fresh and in house. That is a big plus these days because a lot of other restaurants can't say the same.

As I write this, there are Hoagitos locations in Belmar and Oakhurst.

According to APP.com, a third Hoagitos location is on the way and this time, it will be in Ocean County.

"Mark Spagnuolo, who owns Hoagitos in Belmar and Ocean Township, said the third restaurant will open on Bay Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach, next to Last Wave Brewing Company. There is no opening date yet."

This setup is perfect for both businesses. You sit back and relax at the brewery and when you are hungry, walk on over to Hoagitos for a sandwich, a slider or both!

Here are the addresses to the two Hoagitos locations that are currently open while we wait for news on their new opening!

2005 Route 35, Oakhurst

807 Belmar Plaza, Belmar

And if you need something sweet to wash down that sandwich with:

