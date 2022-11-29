Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location

Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken.

According to a press release:

Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.

Just Salad has made healthy eating and sustainability core principles of their restaurants. They boast that the chain:

serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups and smoothies. Empowering customers to “Eat with Purpose,” Just Salad is home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable program and the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category.

Ok, I don’t know what a “climatarian menu” is, but I assume it involves using a smaller carbon footprint.

I’m there for any salad that has radishes.

Spicy Tofu Crunch

The Rancher’s Bowl

Just Salad has over 60 locations across New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Dubai (one of these things is not like the others!).

Located at 114 Washington Street, the Hoboken store will be Just Salad’s second corporate-owned location in New Jersey and fourth overall in the state. They will be offering grand opening specials the first week of operation (Nov. 30- Dec. 3).

