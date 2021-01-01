Popular NJ spots on latest list of bars that officials want to suspend

State alcohol beverage control regulators are looking to temporarily suspend another dozen bars and restaurants that reportedly violated pandemic restrictions.

On Wednesday, State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan said the Alcohol Beverage Commission has initiated enforcement actions including warnings, fines, license suspensions and license revocations against more than 200 establishments to date.

Last month, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal publicly identified 10 establishments that faced license suspensions for violations such as allowing patrons to sit at a bar or serving customers past curfew. Some of the owners of those bars told New Jersey 101.5 that they were innocent of the charges or had simply misunderstood the regulations.

This week, his office released another list.

