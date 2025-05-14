Popular NJ pizza joint closing after more than 60 years

You know Frank Sinatra was from Hoboken, right? To give you some idea of how big a deal it is that a certain pizza joint that’s been in Hoboken since 1960 is coming to an end, consider this.

Torna’s Pizza was there in Hoboken serving Sicilian pies six years before Sinatra recorded “Strangers in the Night.” Seven years before “That’s Life,” and nine years before “My Way” was released.

Its last day as part of Hoboken’s story will be June 24. Signs are posted throughout the shop.

“Dear Valued Customers-

With a heavy heart, we announce that Torna’s Pizza will be closing doors on July 24th,” the sign reads. “Since 1960, we’ve had the honor of serving you our family’s homemade pizza, made with love and tradition. Your laughter, loyalty, and stories have filled our space with warmth beyond words. This is not just a goodbye to a business — it’s a celebration of the community we built together.”

Tony Percotino is the owner and he’s been working there at Torna’s since he was 14. His uncle had started the business in 1960 and then his parents took it over when they came from Italy a few years later. Percotino says it was easier to run back in his parents’ time. Now higher prices are making it a constant sacrifice to just stay afloat. Between that and his children all grown with their own careers, he says it’s time to retire.

Hoboken will surely miss this pizza joint around since Sinatra was still putting out hits. But I hope Tony Percotino enjoys retirement. If he has any regrets, may they be too few to mention.

