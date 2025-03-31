Popular New Jersey ice cream shop just closed its doors for good

It’s always a shame to hear about the closing of a beloved New Jersey business, even worse when it was known for making the community a little sweeter.

After 15 years of serving scoops to the Garden State, BrainFreeze in New Milford closed over the weekend.

brainfreezenewmilfordnj via Instagram brainfreezenewmilfordnj via Instagram loading...

The owner of the beloved shop, Bob Kovanes, announced the news last week on social media with a heartfelt thank you to valued customers and friends.

brainfreezenewmilfordnj via Instagram brainfreezenewmilfordnj via Instagram loading...

I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who have supported this business throughout the years. Your loyalty, encouragement, and friendship have meant the world to me.

Customers were so loyal to BrainFreeze that they were able to make it through the pandemic by switching to having drive-thru service, according to NorthJersey.com.

Serving this community has been as incredible honor, and I will always cherish the memories we’ve created together.

brainfreezenewmilfordnj via Instagram brainfreezenewmilfordnj via Instagram loading...

Patrons expressed their sadness and appreciation for Kovanes and his staff in Facebook and Instagram comments, with one user saying “I’m crying at work.”

brainfreezenewmilfordnj via Instagram brainfreezenewmilfordnj via Instagram loading...

Kovanes says the decision to close the shop didn’t come easy to him, but it came time for a new chapter in his life after years of serving the New Milford community.

brainfreezenewmilfordnj via Instagram brainfreezenewmilfordnj via Instagram loading...

To my incredible employees, and and present - thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your hard work, dedication, and passion have been the backbone of this business, and I could not have done it without you.

brainfreezenewmilfordnj via Instagram brainfreezenewmilfordnj via Instagram loading...

BrainFreeze’s last day serving customers was Saturday, March 29. It’s not yet clear what will happen to the space.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of March 25, 2025 Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski

10 of the best breakfast spots throughout New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.