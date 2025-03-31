Popular New Jersey ice cream shop just closed its doors for good
It’s always a shame to hear about the closing of a beloved New Jersey business, even worse when it was known for making the community a little sweeter.
After 15 years of serving scoops to the Garden State, BrainFreeze in New Milford closed over the weekend.
The owner of the beloved shop, Bob Kovanes, announced the news last week on social media with a heartfelt thank you to valued customers and friends.
I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who have supported this business throughout the years. Your loyalty, encouragement, and friendship have meant the world to me.
Customers were so loyal to BrainFreeze that they were able to make it through the pandemic by switching to having drive-thru service, according to NorthJersey.com.
Serving this community has been as incredible honor, and I will always cherish the memories we’ve created together.
Patrons expressed their sadness and appreciation for Kovanes and his staff in Facebook and Instagram comments, with one user saying “I’m crying at work.”
Kovanes says the decision to close the shop didn’t come easy to him, but it came time for a new chapter in his life after years of serving the New Milford community.
To my incredible employees, and and present - thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your hard work, dedication, and passion have been the backbone of this business, and I could not have done it without you.
BrainFreeze’s last day serving customers was Saturday, March 29. It’s not yet clear what will happen to the space.
These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski
10 of the best breakfast spots throughout New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.