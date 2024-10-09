Popular kids group ‘The Wiggles’ coming to NJ area in 2025

You know you’re a Wiggles fan when your words after reaching for a bowl of fruit salad are “Yummy, Yummy”.

The Australian children’s group has been popular since the early 90s and now that those kids are grown up and have little ones of their own, The Wiggles are more popular than ever.

Falls Festival Melbourne

Although I didn’t watch or listen to them as a kid, I might be more of a fan than my kids and that’s saying something, the Wiggles are on repeat in my house every day.

The group is constantly touring their country but they are finally coming to the US for their “Bouncing Balls Tour”. Yes, it’s a unique name, but it’s based on the song, which I guess isn’t any better.

The Wiggles will be making stops in the US, Canada, and the UK.

Although they are not making a stop in New Jersey, they are coming very close.

Australia v USA - International Friendly: Game 1

You can catch Anthony, Lachy, Simon, Lucia, John, Tsehay, Caterina, Evie, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, and Henry the Octopus at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on June 28, 2025.

The show starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

My family and I decided to make a weekend trip out of this show so we bought tickets to the Tysons, VA show on June 27, 2025, at the Capital One Hall.

One other location that is drivable from New Jersey is the Boston show at the Emerson Colonial Theatre on June 29, 2025.

For more information and to get your tickets, click HERE.

