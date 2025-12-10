Get the oven ready! These are the Christmas cookies NJ wants most

Get the oven ready! These are the Christmas cookies NJ wants most

Photo by Jessica Johnston on Unsplash

Christmas Eve will be here before you know it. Do you know what kind of cookies you’ll leave out for Santa?

You could be lazy and leave out pre-made cookies like Oreos or Chips Ahoy, but aren’t the homemade kind always the best?

Christmastime is the perfect time to bake cookies with your family or friends. According to new research, one of my holiday favorites is also the most popular in New Jersey.

The site, WordUnscrambler, used Google search data to discover the top trending Christmas cookies in each state.

For instance, New Yorkers are jonesing for Linzer tart cookies. Pennsylvanians, however, prefer to eat Hershey kiss cookies as they gather around the fireplace.

Read More: Holiday cookie traditions: A New Jersey top pick explained

Photo by Evgeny Matveev on Unsplash
loading...

What is New Jersey’s favorite Christmas cookie?

We in the Garden State are hungry for Snickerdoodles, the soft, cinnamon sugar-coated cookie.

If you’re hoping to make the popular cookie this holiday season, here’s the simple recipe.

Photo by Mike Cox on Unsplash
loading...

How to make Snickerdoodles

What you’ll need:

⚫ 1 cup shortening
⚫ 2 tsp. cream of tartar
⚫ ¼ tsp. salt
⚫ 1½ cups sugar
⚫ 2 tbsp. sugar
⚫ 2 eggs
⚫ 2 tsp. cinnamon
⚫ 2¾ cups all-purpose flour

This is enough to make you about six dozen cookies.

Photo by Mollie Sivaram on Unsplash
loading...

Instructions:

⚫ Heat oven to 400 degrees.
⚫ Mix shortening, 1½ cups sugar, and eggs thoroughly
⚫ Measure flour by dipping method or by sifting
⚫ Blend flour, cream of tartar, soda, and salt; stir in
⚫ Shape dough in 1" balls
⚫ Roll in mixture of 2 tbsp. sugar and cinnamon
⚫ Place 2" apart on an ungreased baking sheet
⚫ Bake 8 to 10 min.

Allow them to cool and flatten out, then enjoy with your loved ones.

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2025 holiday season

The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2025 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, exclusive sensory sessions, and more. Malls are listed in alphabetical order.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America

To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US

Gallery Credit: Bill Doyle

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈

Categories: Deminski & Moore, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM