Christmas Eve will be here before you know it. Do you know what kind of cookies you’ll leave out for Santa?

You could be lazy and leave out pre-made cookies like Oreos or Chips Ahoy, but aren’t the homemade kind always the best?

Christmastime is the perfect time to bake cookies with your family or friends. According to new research, one of my holiday favorites is also the most popular in New Jersey.

The site, WordUnscrambler, used Google search data to discover the top trending Christmas cookies in each state.

For instance, New Yorkers are jonesing for Linzer tart cookies. Pennsylvanians, however, prefer to eat Hershey kiss cookies as they gather around the fireplace.

Snickerdoodle cookies Photo by Evgeny Matveev on Unsplash loading...

What is New Jersey’s favorite Christmas cookie?

We in the Garden State are hungry for Snickerdoodles, the soft, cinnamon sugar-coated cookie.

If you’re hoping to make the popular cookie this holiday season, here’s the simple recipe.

Snickerdoodle cookies Photo by Mike Cox on Unsplash loading...

How to make Snickerdoodles

What you’ll need:

⚫ 1 cup shortening

⚫ 2 tsp. cream of tartar

⚫ ¼ tsp. salt

⚫ 1½ cups sugar

⚫ 2 tbsp. sugar

⚫ 2 eggs

⚫ 2 tsp. cinnamon

⚫ 2¾ cups all-purpose flour

This is enough to make you about six dozen cookies.

Snickerdoodle cookies Photo by Mollie Sivaram on Unsplash loading...

Instructions:

⚫ Heat oven to 400 degrees.

⚫ Mix shortening, 1½ cups sugar, and eggs thoroughly

⚫ Measure flour by dipping method or by sifting

⚫ Blend flour, cream of tartar, soda, and salt; stir in

⚫ Shape dough in 1" balls

⚫ Roll in mixture of 2 tbsp. sugar and cinnamon

⚫ Place 2" apart on an ungreased baking sheet

⚫ Bake 8 to 10 min.

Allow them to cool and flatten out, then enjoy with your loved ones.

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2025 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2025 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, exclusive sensory sessions, and more. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US Gallery Credit: Bill Doyle

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈