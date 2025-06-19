Popular breakfast cereal vanishing from NJ grocery aisles
Cereal lovers… brace yourselves. This will be a tough pill to swallow.
I’m going to try not to be hyperbolic here… *deep breath*.
I do not want to be that person who says, “When they came for our Cheerios chocolate peanut butter, I said nothing.” Because then I’m complicit.
Because this is how it starts.
Is there anything more wholesome or American than Cheerios?
When someone asks you to picture cereal, it’s pretty much the standard thing to envision.
I’m putting country above myself, and this attack on Cheerios is an attack on all of us!
What I’m getting at is that soon, on New Jersey grocery aisle shelves, you will see fewer choices of Cheerios when it comes to flavors.
Discontinued Cheerio flavors
General Mills just axed certain flavors and can be rightfully labeled a cereal killer.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios, Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch, and Honey Nut Cheerios Minis are all going away.
Hey, I’m not the only one reacting. I may be but a peasant in this cereal hierarchy, but “Cereal Queen” Kayla Simonsen was also none too pleased.
What’s truly a head scratcher is that General Mills has not addressed the discontinuations on their social media.
Like, we’re not going to notice or have questions? Gurl, please.
If America suddenly canceled baseball and apple pie, I think an explanation is owed. Same here.
All I know is this, Cheerios fans. You may want to grab what’s left of these flavors on the shelves. Before America’s breakfasts as we know them are unrecognizable.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.
