Popular baby names list out, and here are NJ’s too

AND-ONE

Naming a child can be a daunting task. Some want to go with tradition and pick a strong tried and true name that’s been around forever. Others don’t want there to be 4 others with the same name in their class and will go for something not so popular.

Either way, would-be parents always pay attention when these lists come out, and there’s a new one. The list of Top Baby Names for 2021 has been released by BabyCenter.

Keep in mind it’s not exactly official. I mean 2021 isn’t even over yet, and these were gathered from parents who are fans of the website babycenter.com. They say hundreds of thousands of parents shared their newborns names with the site. But for true official records, you’d have to look at the Social Security Administration’s records from a full year. More on that in a moment.

According to BabyCenter, the top 50 names chosen by parents for babies born so far this year are…

Let’s go ladies first.

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Amelia
  4. Ava
  5. Sophia
  6. Charlotte
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Luna
  10. Harper
  11. Gianna
  12. Evelyn
  13. Aria
  14. Ella
  15. Ellie
  16. Mila
  17. Layla
  18. Avery
  19. Camila
  20. Lily
  21. Scarlett
  22. Sofia
  23. Nova
  24. Aurora
  25. Chloe
  26. Riley
  27. Nora
  28. Hazel
  29. Abigail
  30. Rylee
  31. Penelope
  32. Elena
  33. Zoey
  34. Isla
  35. Eleanor
  36. Elizabeth
  37. Madison
  38. Willow
  39. Emilia
  40. Violet
  41. Emily
  42. Eliana
  43. Stella
  44. Maya
  45. Paisley
  46. Everly
  47. Addison
  48. Ryleigh
  49. Ivy
  50. Grace

The girls’ list was pretty similar to last year’s. But the boys’ list has Levi and Asher entering their top ten for the first time.

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. Lucas
  6. Levi
  7. Mason
  8. Asher
  9. James
  10. Ethan
  11. Mateo
  12. Leo
  13. Jack
  14. Benjamin
  15. Aiden
  16. Logan
  17. Grayson
  18. Jackson
  19. Henry
  20. Wyatt
  21. Sebastian
  22. Carter
  23. Daniel
  24. William
  25. Alexander
  26. Ezra
  27. Owen
  28. Michael
  29. Muhammad
  30. Julian
  31. Hudson
  32. Luke
  33. Samuel
  34. Jacob
  35. Lincoln
  36. Gabriel
  37. Jayden
  38. Luca
  39. Maverick
  40. David
  41. Josiah
  42. Elias
  43. Jaxon
  44. Kai
  45. Anthony
  46. Isaiah
  47. Eli
  48. John
  49. Joseph
  50. Matthew

So what about official records from the Social Security Administration that show New Jersey’s most popular baby names? For that, you must go by last year’s since babies are still being born and named until the end of 2021. According to SSA, here are the top 20 girl and boy names in New Jersey for 2020.

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Sophia
  3. Emma
  4. Mia
  5. Ava
  6. Charlotte
  7. Amelia
  8. Isabella
  9. Gianna
  10. Abigail
  11. Leah
  12. Sofia
  13. Ella
  14. Luna
  15. Mila
  16. Madison
  17. Valentina
  18. Camila
  19. Emily
  20. Scarlett

And I bet not a single one will want to pump her own gas.

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Lucas
  4. Joseph
  5. Jacob
  6. Michael
  7. Benjamin
  8. Matthew
  9. James
  10. Logan
  11. Ethan
  12. Dylan
  13. Alexander
  14. Daniel
  15. Mason
  16. Jack
  17. Anthony
  18. Jayden
  19. William
  20. Oliver
Get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed

Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.
Filed Under: baby names
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top