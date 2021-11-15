Popular baby names list out, and here are NJ’s too

Naming a child can be a daunting task. Some want to go with tradition and pick a strong tried and true name that’s been around forever. Others don’t want there to be 4 others with the same name in their class and will go for something not so popular.

Either way, would-be parents always pay attention when these lists come out, and there’s a new one. The list of Top Baby Names for 2021 has been released by BabyCenter.

Keep in mind it’s not exactly official. I mean 2021 isn’t even over yet, and these were gathered from parents who are fans of the website babycenter.com. They say hundreds of thousands of parents shared their newborns names with the site. But for true official records, you’d have to look at the Social Security Administration’s records from a full year. More on that in a moment.

According to BabyCenter, the top 50 names chosen by parents for babies born so far this year are…

Let’s go ladies first.

Girls

Olivia Emma Amelia Ava Sophia Charlotte Isabella Mia Luna Harper Gianna Evelyn Aria Ella Ellie Mila Layla Avery Camila Lily Scarlett Sofia Nova Aurora Chloe Riley Nora Hazel Abigail Rylee Penelope Elena Zoey Isla Eleanor Elizabeth Madison Willow Emilia Violet Emily Eliana Stella Maya Paisley Everly Addison Ryleigh Ivy Grace

The girls’ list was pretty similar to last year’s. But the boys’ list has Levi and Asher entering their top ten for the first time.

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah Lucas Levi Mason Asher James Ethan Mateo Leo Jack Benjamin Aiden Logan Grayson Jackson Henry Wyatt Sebastian Carter Daniel William Alexander Ezra Owen Michael Muhammad Julian Hudson Luke Samuel Jacob Lincoln Gabriel Jayden Luca Maverick David Josiah Elias Jaxon Kai Anthony Isaiah Eli John Joseph Matthew

So what about official records from the Social Security Administration that show New Jersey’s most popular baby names? For that, you must go by last year’s since babies are still being born and named until the end of 2021. According to SSA, here are the top 20 girl and boy names in New Jersey for 2020.

Girls

Olivia Sophia Emma Mia Ava Charlotte Amelia Isabella Gianna Abigail Leah Sofia Ella Luna Mila Madison Valentina Camila Emily Scarlett

And I bet not a single one will want to pump her own gas.

Boys

Liam Noah Lucas Joseph Jacob Michael Benjamin Matthew James Logan Ethan Dylan Alexander Daniel Mason Jack Anthony Jayden William Oliver

