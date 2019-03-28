Poop patrol in Hoboken looks to crack down on dog owners

HOBOKEN — City officials announced that undercover operations have begun to track down dog owners who don't pick up pet waste.

In a directive issued this week, Hoboken said the public can help in identifying repeat offenders by sharing "time, location and dog descriptions of observed violations" through the Hoboken 311 app or online .

Under city law, failing to pick up after a pet is punishable by a fine from $100 up to $2,000. City inspectors strongly recommend to the prosecutor a minimum fine of $250.

With Hoboken's waterfront location, the city also notes that pet waste left on the ground may wash into storm drains and end up polluting the Hudson River. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has deemed pet waste a “non-point source of pollution,” which puts it in the same category as oil and toxic chemicals.

“We’re committed to improving the quality of life for our residents, and that starts with keeping our streets and sidewalks clear of dog waste,” said Mayor Ravi Bhalla. “I thank everyone that has provided feedback to City Hall about dog waste, and encourage residents to assist our enforcement officers by reporting any locations of regularly observed violations.”

The City also plans to launch new pet waste stations in partnership with property owners.

