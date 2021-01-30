POMPTON LAKES — A school community is reeling this weekend from news that a teacher had been found dead inside the Pompton Lakes High School building.

Investigators said Saturday morning that the 47-year-old shop and technology teacher had taken his own life.

The body of Patrick Moccia, a resident of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, was discovered after police were called to the school about 9:04 p.m. Friday to check on him.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating, did not release other details pending a full report by the medical examiner.

Moccia's online resume says he also worked as a STEM teacher at Delaware Valley Regional High School.

The NJ Suicide Hotline is staffed at all hours and be reached at 1-855-654-6735.

The state Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services, in collaboration with the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, also provides pandemic-related emotional support services at 866-202-HELP (4357).

Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor of New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

LOOK: Explosive recycling plant fire in Passaic