Poll: Most reject trans identity – NJ Top News

In a Monmouth University Poll released on Tuesday, 77% of New Jersey adults — including 81% of parents — said that middle schools and high schools should be required to notify parents if their child wants to be identified as a different gender.

Crash involving a car driven by a New Jersey woman on West 36th Street in Manhattan 8/20/23

Imani Lucas, 29, was driving a 2013 Honda Accord east on West 36th Street and went through the intersection with 6th Avenue around 11:50 p.m. striking six males and one female, the NYPD said in a statement.

Chris Christie (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

Christie's strategy of bashing former President Donald Trump seems to have paid off for now as he has jumped ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an Echelon Insights-Republican Main Street Partnership poll of 800 likely New Hampshire presidential primary voters.

Striking nurses from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

NEW BRUNSWICK — Nineteen days into their strike against Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center, nurses remain steadfast in their reasons for walking off the job.

Over 1,700 nurses represented by United Steelworkers Local 4-200 started walking the picket lines on Aug. 4 after talks between the two sides broke down. Both sides last talked Wednesday without any agreement.

Dragway Wildfire in Waterford Township 8/21/23

The fire along Jackson Road inside Wharton State Forest in the Atco section of Waterford Township near the old Atco Dragway has burned 1,700 acres and is 95% contained as of the latest update from the state Forest Fire Service.

