Police: Toms River, NJ house deemed ‘unsafe’ after unlicensed Jackson man crashes into it
TOMS RIVER — A Jackson man who was driving without a license is seriously hurt after crashing into a house late Friday night, according to township police.
Toms River police responded to a crash around 11:30 p.m. at Cox Cro Road near the intersection of Old Freehold Road.
Jose Lopez-Serrano,23, had driven a car through several yards and fences and eventually through a home's outside wall near an attached garage, as seen in photos on the Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.
First responders removed Lopez-Serrano from the vehicle and he was flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center due to the extent of his injuries.
His condition was not known as of Sunday afternoon.
The home was inspected by the Toms River Building Department and deemed structurally unsafe, police said.
Lopez-Serrano has been ticketed for failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving without a license, driving with a suspended license and failure to exhibit an insurance card.
Additional charges were pending on Sunday, according to police, as the accident remained under investigation.