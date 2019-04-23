Police say 19-year-old in NJ created and shared child porn online

A young man from South Brunswick has been accused of creating and sharing child pornography, in part by setting up fake profile on social media accounts.

Daniel House, 19, was arrested on Friday, April 19, after being taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at Atlantic City Airport.

He faces 35 criminal counts including manufacturing child pornography and endangering the welfare of a minor. House also was charged with possession of child pornography, extortion, cyber harassment and terroristic threats.

In a recent search of House's home, detectives seized his electronic devices, from which the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Cyber Unit said they recovered more than 1,000 files depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

From at least September 2017 through December 2018, House helped create and distribute child porn, including methods of blackmail, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey.

He also took on a false identity on social networking sites, in order to extort and harass victims, Carey said.

House is being held at Middlesex County jail pending a detention hearing slated for Friday.

Anyone with information related to the case has been urged to call South Brunswick Police at 732-329-4000 ext. 7496, or the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office at 732-745-3287.

