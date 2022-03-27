Police: Route 17 crash sends dead body onto road, horse from trailer in Paramus

PARAMUS — A body being driven to a funeral home instead wound up sliding out on Route 17, in a crash with a horse trailer, Paramus Police said.

The collision involving a funeral home livery van and a large pickup truck towing the horse trailer happened on Route 17 South in the area of Route 4 Friday afternoon.

A Jeep and a sedan also were involved in the pile-up, as reported by Daily Voice, which cited Paramus Police Kenneth Ehrenberg.

Three people were sent to the hospital with "none of the injuries being reported as serious," according to police.

(Paramus Police Department via Facebook) (Paramus Police Department via Facebook) loading...

The horse being transported in the trailer managed to get out, uninjured, police also said.

No other details were immediately available, including potential cause of the crash.

Southbound lanes of Route 17 in the area of Route 4 were temporarily closed just before 4 p.m., due to the incident.

(Paramus Police Department via Facebook) (Paramus Police Department via Facebook) loading...

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Saint Peters makes the Elite 8 Saint Peters Peacocks became the first 15 seed to reach the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, adding the Purdue Boilermakers to a string of upsets.

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ