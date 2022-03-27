Police: Route 17 crash sends dead body onto road, horse from trailer in Paramus
PARAMUS — A body being driven to a funeral home instead wound up sliding out on Route 17, in a crash with a horse trailer, Paramus Police said.
The collision involving a funeral home livery van and a large pickup truck towing the horse trailer happened on Route 17 South in the area of Route 4 Friday afternoon.
A Jeep and a sedan also were involved in the pile-up, as reported by Daily Voice, which cited Paramus Police Kenneth Ehrenberg.
Three people were sent to the hospital with "none of the injuries being reported as serious," according to police.
The horse being transported in the trailer managed to get out, uninjured, police also said.
No other details were immediately available, including potential cause of the crash.
Southbound lanes of Route 17 in the area of Route 4 were temporarily closed just before 4 p.m., due to the incident.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
