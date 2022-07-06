Police plead for help finding missing Burlington City, NJ, boy

A 15-year-old boy from Burlington City remains missing, and police are asking for your help locating him.

According to family, Yasin Duke has run away before, but has always come home or been found with relatives in North Jersey. He was last seen at home Saturday, July 2, between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine gave an update on Facebook. He noted Duke is considered endangered due to his disabilities, and urged residents to check their Ring cameras for possible sightings.

Fine says the boy does not have a cell phone, but they are checking social media and monitoring local hospitals.

The chief also delivered a messages directly to Yasin that he is not in any trouble and "is not going to be under arrest, we just want to make sure he is safe."

Duke is considered endangered because of his disabilities, Fine said, but did not get into specifics.

If you know anything about the boys whereabouts or have what you believe are images on your home security system, you are asked to call Burlington City Police at: 609-386-3300.

