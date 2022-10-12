Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star.

Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.

Onofri did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

It was the 17th fatal shooting in Trenton in 2022. There were 40 homicides in Trenton in 2020 and again in 2022.

Brooks ran track at Burlington City High School as a member of the Class of 2016 and at Bloomfield College where he was a criminal justice major. He was the 2018 Rookie of the Year in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.

Onofri asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.

