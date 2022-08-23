Unique waterfront restaurant and bar on the Delaware River in South Jersey

This is probably one of the most unsung, best-kept secret, hidden gems in the state. The views are great, the food is great and the service is excellent. Curtin's Wharf is a seasonal bar/restaurant that started in 1978 as a hot dog stands as part of Curtin's Marina next door.

Curtin's sits right on the banks of the Delaware River and directly across from Burlington Island (more on the island in an upcoming post).

The restaurant is only open from mid-May to Labor Day, so you still have a few weeks left this summer to check it out.

It's mostly known to locals since it's tucked in off the beaten path. It's easy enough to get to and only about a ten-to-fifteen-minute drive off the New Jersey Turnpike Exit 5.

It's one of those unique and special Jersey spots you can't wait to tell your friends about.

They have live music on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons. On a recent Saturday afternoon visit, there was a band playing until about 3 p.m., but it wasn't on the schedule.

The old boat parked in front of the restaurant — at 501 E. Pearl Street in Burlington — now serves as the offices for the place and the lighthouse above the place is authentic looking but not a working lighthouse.

You can drive there or pull up on your boat. Either way, you'll be so glad you did.

Unique waterfront restaurant and bar on the Delaware in South Jersey

