BURLINGTON CITY — On the last day of June, local police released information about the arrest of a Willingboro man in connection with a shoplifting incident and assault on a police officer the first day of the month.

Late on the morning of June 1, the City of Burlington Police Department said on Facebook Thursday, officers responded to the shoplifting complaint at a Dollar General store on Route 130. A caller said they had observed an individual steal a quantity of seafood, and flee in a vehicle.

The pursuit of that vehicle eventually led into Willingboro, where police said the suspect entered a private parking lot and attempted to turn the car erratically to avoid officers.

After a time, according to police, that person then exited the vehicle, "took a fighting stance and engaged the officers."

In the process of trying to arrest the suspect, the police department said three of its officers were punched in the face.

However, eventually Kameron Gardenhire, 27, of Willingboro was taken into custody and charged with robbery, aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, eluding, hindering his own apprehension, obstruction of justice, and shoplifting.

Gardenhire was taken to the Burlington County Detention Facility, according to authorities.

