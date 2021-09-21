Burlington City, NJ man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

A 39-year-old Burlington City man has been charged with stabbing a man in the neck with a kitchen knife Monday inside a house on Linden Avenue.

Terrell Dennis has been slapped with multiple charges including attempted murder.

As police officers showed up at the home on East Federal Street, they found the 28- year-old victim and took him to a Trenton hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The motive for the stabbing remains unclear, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Dennis was arrested in Camden and was being held at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. A detention hearing will be held later this week.