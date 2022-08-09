RIVERSIDE — A recent increase in gun violence within this Burlington County township has prompted an investigation by several law enforcement agencies.

The move stems from recent shootings on Cleveland Avenue and Taylor Street. The initiative has resulted in search warrants being executed in Riverside, Camden and Trenton, during which two guns were seized and multiple individuals were identified as suspects.

"We will not permit the neighborhoods of Burlington County to be treated as shooting galleries and war zones," said County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw. "We are committed to apprehending armed, violent offenders who terrorize our towns through their disregard for the safety of innocent residents."

As part of the investigation, additional surveillance cameras and license plate readers are being deployed in the township, officials said.

Led by the county prosecutor's office and Riverside police, the investigation is being assisted by police in Delanco and Delran, as well as New Jersey State Police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information related to this matter is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us. Anonymous tips can be made using this page.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

