NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel

NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police.

North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.

According to NJ.com, township police have responded to the property more than 2,700 times from all of 2020 through March — which averages out to three times daily.

The same report gave an overlapping time period from 2017 through 2021, during which police responded to nearly 4,500 calls regarding the motel.

On TikTok, the motel has gained popularity due to “Brian the motel guy.”

Brian Acosta-Arya, owner of the Lincoln Tunnel Motel, has attracted well over 940,000 followers, largely thanks to his “Free Room for U” effort, in which he’s given those in need a free night’s stay.

Acosta-Arya was interviewed by Kelly Clarkson a year ago, during which he shared that he was given the property by his father after chasing dreams of breaking into the entertainment business.

As of October, 150 motel room stays had been gifted to those who needed it.

Troubled motel sold

In Ocean County, a different troublesome motel eventually was shuttered.

Toms River wound up buying the Red Carpet Inn for $3.3 million in 2018 and shutting it down after 750 police incidents over a two-year span.

In 2019, the property was demolished.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

