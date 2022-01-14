The co-owner of a Bergen County motel has amassed over 850,000 TikTok followers by being a nice guy.

Brian Acosta-Arya, co-owner of the Lincoln Tunnel Motel in North Bergen garnered millions of “likes” by giving a free room for the night to those who couldn’t afford it. The program is called Free Room For U and started during the pandemic for people who had nowhere to go.

His family has been in the motel business his whole life; he grew up living in one of his family’s properties. He eventually wound up in the business himself and he told NorthJersey.com that while working the nightshift, “I spent eight years just sitting there, wondering if anything was going to happen,” he said. “Am I just going to be behind this bulletproof glass my whole life?”

He started offering a free room for a night to anyone who followed him on TikTok and the idea spread rapidly. At first, he was footing the bill himself, but donations started pouring in and now he even has a wishlist on Amazon.com.

He says he hopes his program will inspire others to give in different ways, telling CBS2 in New York, “I know everyone doesn’t have a 41-room haunted motel at their disposal to help people, right? But every single person has something to give back.”

Check out his TikTok videos here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey