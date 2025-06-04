NORTH BERGEN — Authorities are looking into a hit-and-run in Hudson County.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are investigating a June 4 crash in North Bergen that left a pedestrian critically injured.

Shortly before 5 a.m., the North Bergen Police were told a pedestrian was struck in the area of 2600 Tonnelle Ave.

Officers identified the victim as a 42-year-old male Union City resident with serious injuries. He was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where he is in critical but stable condition.

The vehicle that hit him left the scene.

