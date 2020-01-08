Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge 2020: Register and donate here

It's a bit of freezing cold that warms our hearts.

Every year, tens of thousands swarm the beach of Seaside Heights for the Polar Plunge -- as teams and individuals brave the cold ocean water to support Special Olympics New Jersey's more than 25,000 athletes statewide.

And every year, New Jersey 101.5 and Big Joe Henry are proud to be in the middle of all the action, broadcasting from the best party on the boardwalk, at Spicy's Cantina. When it's time to plunge, a countdown from Big Joe's booming voice sends those wild enough into the freezing cold waves.

We'll be back for this year's Polar Plunge on Feb. 22 -- and we can't wait.

The Polar Plunge is additionally supported by the State Police PBA, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, Seaside Heights and Wawa. Big Joe will be talking to key players all morning on New Jersey 101.5. Find coverage all weekend on NJ1015.com and the New Jersey 101.5 app.

Last year, more than 7,400 people hit the frigid waters, and raised more than $2.3 million for Special Olympics of New Jersey. Scott Paterson was the single largest individual fundraiser, bringing in a stunning $25.321. The biggest team haul was by the Little Silver Crocs, at $84,410.

Funds raised at the plunge help Special Olympics in its mission to provide year-round sports training, competition, leadership opportunities and health screenings to more than 25,000 athletes for free.

