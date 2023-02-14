NJ vs NY: The battle of the pizzas continue

🍕 PlayStar research finds New Jersey is serving up better value pizzas than New York

What has been the center of New Jersey and New York’s rivalry for years? Simple. Pizza. But what really defines a great quality pizza could be changing.

PlayStar New Jersey investigated the nation’s favorite pizzerias in New Jersey and New York, comparing ratings, overall interest, prices, and options to find out whether this local delicacy is better outside the area.

Research conducted by PlayStar revealed that New Jersey is serving up better value pizzas than New York.

The average price of a slice is more affordable in the Garden State than in the Empire State. New York also lost the battle on healthier pizza options, with New Jersey ranking higher across TripAdvisor.

New Jersey was cheaper per slice, the study found, at $3.08 compared to $3.14 in New York. The Garden State also generated more interest in pizza, with searches for pizzerias in the area at 67%.

When it came to healthier and more affordable pizza options, New Jersey ranked higher than New York.

However, New York wins in terms of authenticity with 9.4% of reviews saying a slice in The Big Apple is true to Italian cuisine.

While New Jersey is tops for value and healthiness, New York wears the crown in terms of inclusivity towards dietary needs, offering the largest range of options. 90% of their pizzerias are vegetarian-friendly, 60% are vegan-friendly, and 34% have gluten-free options.

Across New Jersey, 26% are vegetarian-friendly, 10% are vegan-friendly and 6% have gluten-free options.

In New Jersey, the winning pizza place, according to reviewers is Mercato Tomato Pie. According to positive remarks on TripAdvisor, many compliment the flavors and the crispy crusts. One reviewer said it was as good as pizza in Italy.

Blaze Pizza in Newark got great comments on their service and variety of choices including gluten-free, keto, and vegan options.

