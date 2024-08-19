Remember when you were a kid, and you cut school to go fishing?

Well, maybe your childhood wasn't like that of Huckleberry Finn, but this Saturday, Aug. 24, the 8th annual "Play Hook-E Fishing Day" will be taking place at the Lake Juliana Ponderosa Estates Fishing Farm in Millstone.

Free fishing event for NJ veterans (courtesy Karen Noe) (2) Free fishing event for NJ veterans (courtesy Karen Noe) (2) loading...

It's a free fishing day "for vets, children with disabilities and active duty military" and it's sponsored by Cardinale Enterprises, Jersey Shore Vietnam Veterans of America, Laurita Winery, Jersey Coast Anglers Association, and American Warrior Outdoors.

From 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., participants can enjoy door prizes, hayrides, farm animals, free BBQ, free rigs, bait and more.

Those eligible can get tickets for this free event — or to sponsor it, click here.

For those who do register, soda, hamburgers and hotdogs will be provided, according to organizers.

Lake Julianna in Millstone Township is located at 265 Disbrow Hill Road, Millstone, NJ 08535.

