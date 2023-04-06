Prosecutor: Bank robbery by motorcyclist involved NJ stuntman and his brother
💰 2 NJ brothers now both accused of robbing a bank last summer
🏍 1 of the brothers has a history of dangerous stunts as “Crazy Mike”
🚓 Parents and younger sibling are accused of helping him hide out
A Monmouth County family with a longtime love of dirt bikes and racing has found themselves in trouble with law enforcement, stemming from a bank robbery last year.
Ryan Gaboff, of Millstone, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old was charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery — the same charges that his brother has faced since the winter.
Michael Gaboff was arrested in December, months after the heist at a Chase Bank in Somerset County.
The Gaboff siblings’ parents and younger brother were previously accused of helping Michael Gaboff hideout after the robbery.
‘Motorcyclist in black’ robbed Franklin bank in August
The afternoon of Aug. 22, 2022, a man dressed “head to toe” in black — including a helmet and goggles — walked into the bank branch along Route 27 in Franklin, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.
The robber demanded cash from several tellers before taking off on a motorcycle.
After an investigation that involved federal agents, Michael Gaboff was arrested — along with 66-year-old Alan Gaboff, 60-year-old Sharon Gaboff and 23-year-old Jesse Gaboff.
Michael Gaboff faced counts of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, while his relatives were charged with hindering.
Near deadly stunt racks up $1M in medical bills for ‘Crazy Mike’
The Gaboff brothers — known as “Crazy Mike” and “Flyin Ryan” — have put out several stunt movies under their company, We Play Crazy Productions, since 2007, according to an entry on IMDB.
“We discovered adrenaline at a young age,” Ryan Gaboff says on camera, in a two-part documentary called “Crazy Mike is Dead” as uploaded to Youtube.
The biopic documentary follows the family’s daring pastimes, from dirt bike riding to backyard wrestling stunts by a young “Crazy Mike” — including his journey to Hollywood and a pivotal “stunt gone wrong.”
On April 21, 2012, Michael Gaboff was hired to attempt a motorcycle stunt as a promotional event for Ghost Rider 2 — which ended with him being very seriously injured.
Gaboff suffered a broken back, collapsed lungs and second-degree burns and racked up $1 million in medical bills, according to a lawsuit that he filed against film officials, as reported by UPI.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
