Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide

A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout.

Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin Township on Aug. 22 and demanding money from the tellers inside.

He took off with an “undisclosed amount of cash” on a motorcycle, dressed from head to toe in black, including a black helmet and goggles, according to McDonald.

After a three-month investigation involving local, county, state and federal law enforcement, Gaboff was identified as the bank robber, the prosecutor said.

He was arrested on Dec. 2 with help from the Newark FBI SWAT team, State Police, detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and police officers from Franklin Township and Monroe.

His parents and younger brother were each charged with third-degree hindering.

The Gabboffs (Alan, Jesse and Sharon) are accused of helping a family member avoid arrest (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)

On the same day, 66-year-old Alan Gaboff, 60-year-old Sharon Gaboff and 23-year-old Jesse Gaboff were all arrested, processed and released, pending a court appearance.

Michael Gaboff was charged with second-degree counts of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He was being held in Somerset County jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with potential information on the August bank robbery can contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533; via the STOPit app, or can call the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

