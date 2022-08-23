FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Officials are searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon in Franklin Park.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, the robbery occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the Chase bank located on Route 27.

According to witness reports, a male entered the bank demanding money from multiple tellers. The tellers turned over an "undisclosed amount of cash," based on the male's demands, authorities said. He then fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The suspect was described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches fall, wearing black shoes, black pants, a black shirt, a black mask, and a black motorcycle helmet and goggles.

Officers were unsuccessful in their canvass of the area in search of the suspect.

Anyone with information related to the robbery can contact the SCPO Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.