Stuntman ‘Crazy Mike’ talks about his NJ bank robbery arrest in YouTube interview

🚓 NJ daredevil talks arrest in new interview

🏍‘Crazy Mike’ Gaboff mentions case involving relative

💰 5 family members arrested, within 18 months

New Jersey native stuntman Michael Gaboff — known for years as “Crazy Mike” — chats in a new video interview about whether or not he robbed a New Jersey bank nearly two years ago.

Gaboff was arrested in December 2022 months after a person dressed all in black made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from a Chase Bank in Franklin Township.

He sat down for an interview posted to the YouTube channel Soft White Underbelly, produced by Mark Laita.

The 37-year-old Gaboff talks about his past doing dangerous stunts — including an ill-fated motorcycle jump in 2012 that left him severely hurt, with massive medical bills.

Michael Gaboff moments before 2012 stunt that left him injured (itscrazymike via Youtube) Michael Gaboff moments before 2012 stunt that left him injured (itscrazymike via Youtube) loading...

Around the 22-minute mark, Laita asks him to talk about the bank robbery, at which point Gaboff puts his sunglasses on and pauses.

“On Dec. 2, 2022, I was rudely awakened by police and they handcuffed me saying I was arrested for bank robbery… and, yeah. I spent five days in jail and I got released on this thing called pretrial conditions.”

Gaboff also mentions his relatives, adding “My mom, my dad and my two brothers were already at a police station — saying their house got raided.”

Michael Gaboff, Crazy Mike stuntman and accused bank robber, video interview (Soft White Underbelly via Youtube) Michael Gaboff, Crazy Mike stuntman and accused bank robber, video interview (Soft White Underbelly via Youtube) loading...

Laita then asks, “Did you rob a bank?”

Gaboff gives a direct answer: “I did not rob a bank. However, my brother robbed a bank. And, um… you know, some say I had, like, a slight involvement in it.”

“I have to be really careful with my words here because the case is still pending,” he acknowledges, before mentioning one of the detectives involved in the investigation.

“I don’t know, if Detective Grosso really thinks I was really the getaway driver for this bank robbery, Detective Grosso, why would I have my iPhone on me, ya silly goose,” Gaboff says.

The stuntman also mentions recently receiving a letter that left him with a lot of stress and anxiety.

In April 2023, Michael Gaboff's brother, Millstone resident Ryan Gaboff, was also arrested on the same charges — robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

A request for comment from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office was not returned.

The full Gaboff Soft White Underbelly interview is here, be advised there is profanity and mature content discussed.

