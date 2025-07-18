Camp Goldie in Millstone, allows visitors to play and cuddle with Golden Retrievers (Patrick Marini)

MILLSTONE — If you’re a dog lover, specifically golden retrievers, then you’re going to love this new camp that is set to open in New Jersey on this summer that puts you front and center with these lovable creatures.

Camp Goldie, set to open on July 27, is situated on a picturesque family farm in Millstone and provides interactive animal experiences for dog lovers of all ages.

Owner Patrick Marini said the farm hosts two-hour sessions (by appointment only) where visitors can play, pet, and pose with an entire pack of fluffy goldens.

Why golden retrievers?

These dogs are super friendly, intelligent, and loyal. They are known for being gentle with both young children and older adults, so they are perfect for this interactive camp, Marini explained. They are also easy to train, eager to please, and have vibrant, playful, and active personalities that make them a joy to be around, he added.

While every single dog at Camp Goldie has their own unique personality, 5-year-old Mango is the standout of the pack, Marini said.

She’s a mischievous girl who’s always looking for adventure, he quipped. During fetch, Mango is more interested in the sights and smells around the farm, and chasing bunnies, rather than balls. Be careful when playing with Mango. She’s an escape artist who can find herself out of anything. But she always makes it back to camp for treats and toys, Marini said.

A Day with Goldens

Each two-hour session currently features at least eight golden retrievers from breeder Susan Boekholt, who owns Ruff Life Golden Retrievers in Brick. Many of the puppies have been rehomed to local families, and those families are happy to let their dogs come to camp for some extra playtime and socialization, Martini explained.

“What we’re calling The Golden Hour Experience, visitors can spend two hours with a pack of goldens engaging in interactive activities that showcase why they’re the most popular breed in the world,” Marini said.

After visitors receive their “golden greeting,” it’s over to the Zoomie Zone for a game of fetch and bubble popping. After that, it’s back to the barn for some quality time where guests can pet, cuddle, and brush the pups. You can even take selfies with them.

Next up is the Splash Station, if visitors choose the morning session, or Lake Wagmore, if they opt for the afternoon session. At both places, there will be well-earned water play. Guests may spray down the dogs and throw balls in the lake for them to leap and retrieve.

Finally, it’s last licks from the dogs, then visitors can visit the gift shop if they choose to leave the day with a souvenir. Even if they don’t purchase anything, they’ll still leave with a free goodie bag on their way out.

What is Camp Goldie’s mission?

Camp Goldie was born out of a pure love for golden retrievers, Marini said.

“They're widely considered to be the perfect companion and are often used as service dogs and therapy dogs for people with disabilities, mental health issues, as well as people in their, well, ‘golden years,” Marini said.

Dog interactions can significantly boost moods and reduce stress. Marni said the camp is just as rewarding for the dogs as it is for people since golden retrievers thrive on human interaction.

The Inception behind Camp Goldie

“I’m a huge dog lover and my wife is absolutely obsessed with goldens. Back in 2022, I had heard of a golden retriever experience in the UK and I was looking for a similar activity to take her to here in New Jersey, both nothing existed,” Marini said.

So, he began contacting breeders across New Jersey to see if Marini and his wife could have a meet-and-greet with their dogs. After multiple rejections, one breeder from Ruff Life Golden Retrievers in Brick said yes.

“We were so excited and spent over an hour at their house petting and playing with their adult goldens. The breeder was so welcoming and we really clicked,” Marini said.

Marini decided to start his own Golden Retriever experience similar to the one in the UK, and Ruff Life Golden Retrievers became a partner.

“I knew from the moment we met I wanted to create a place where people could come experience the joy of golden retrievers and I knew that she (Susan) was the person I wanted to do it with. Fast forward three years, and here we are, making our golden dreams become a reality,” Marini said.

Key Takeaway

Marini said the goal is to always make people instantly feel better the moment they enter the camp.

“Then leave with full hearts, big smiles, and maybe a little fur on their clothes,” he said.

For Marini, Camp Goldie is simply about joy, connection, and the magical effect Golden Retrievers have on people.

Schedule a session

Currently, Camp Goldie offers weekend sessions from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There is one session during the week on Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $85 per person. Parking is free. Visit Camp Goldie to schedule a session.

