Another underrated NJ public golf course
The hot weather of a New Jersey summer seems to officially be behind us. So if you didn’t get out much to play golf during the dog days of summer, you can start marking your calendar with tee times.
There is no better time to play golf than late summer or early fall in NJ.
Forget about the perfect weather you’ll likely get, you can also get some gorgeous scenery while the leaves change and the courses will likely be in some of their best condition because they won’t burn out anymore from the heat.
Charleston Springs in Monmouth County is another fantastic public golf course you need to check out.
They’ve got two 18-hole courses. The North and South courses. This past week I played the south course and it was one hundred percent worth giving a review.
This course was different than any I have played in recent memory. It’s a target golf kind of course. Forget about hitting driver off every tee box. You may not need to because there’s lots of trouble left and right.
The course keeps you in check with some of the danger on either side of the fairway.
The North Course was also in pristine shape which I love to see especially from a public course. It’s going to cost you somewhere around the $50-$70 range to play depending on what time and day of the week you play. But it’s absolutely worth it.
Since they have two courses you’re also less likely to have a slow round.
I’m on a quest to keep playing some of the best public courses in NJ… so stay tuned for next week when I review another one.
These are the best NJ high schools for sports
NFL pros from New Jersey
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.