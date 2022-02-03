Plant-based soap company opens first NJ location

Blackberry vanilla soap from Buff City Soap (Photo Credit: Buff City Soap website)

New Jerseyans can now get clean with "clean products."

Buff City Soap, a Dallas-based company that specializes in making plant-based soaps has opened its first New Jersey location.

The soap shop opened Thursday, Feb. 3 in Brick Township at 56 Brick Plaza.

Buff City Soap sells delightfully scented plant-based soaps, handmade daily in each of their local soap makers, according to its website.

Each product is free from harsh chemicals, detergents and animal fats.

Not only does the soap shop sell bars of soap, but they also sell foaming hand soap, soap whip, bath bombs and truffles, shave soap, laundry soap and products for men and kids too.

Laundry soap from Buff City Soap (Photo Credit: Buff City Soap website)
The plant-based soaps can also be customized with a variety of scents including island nectar, black raspberry vanilla, coconut, oatmeal and honey, cherry almond, fresh cotton, and so much more.

The average 5.5-ounce bar of Buff City Soap costs $7.

Island nectar scented soap sold at Buff City Soap (Photo Credit: Buff City Soap website)
There are over 175 Buff City Soap locations nationwide. The Brick location will be open seven days a week.

Filed Under: Brick Township, Buff City Soap
Categories: New Jersey News
