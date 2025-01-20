🍸 A waterfront bar closed in January for major renovations

BRICK — A huge renovation project that has shut down a popular bar and restaurant in Ocean County should wrap up before spring.

Jan. 12 was the last day of operations for River Rock Restaurant & Marina Bar, for now.

The bar began warning locals on Jan. 4 — the restaurant/bar is typically open year-round.

In December, the bar was given the green light by township officials to move ahead with an expansion of the property. According to Shorebeat, plans call for indoor renovations and the addition of a "three season enclosure" overlooking the water.

It's unclear which repairs will be included in and finished during this temporary shutdown.

View of River Rock from September 11 Memorial Bridge (Google Street View) View of River Rock from September 11 Memorial Bridge (Google Street View) loading...

According to a social media post by the restaurant, River Rock will be closed for renovations until March 10.

"Our team is dedicated to enhancing our restaurant and menu for you!" River Rock wrote. "Join us for our grand re-opening in March, where we can't wait to welcome you back and unveil all of the exciting changes we've made!"

River Rock, located next to the September 11 Memorial Bridge, has been in operation since 2010.

The restaurant's website and social media pages will keep the public updated about the March relaunch.

Right now, the restaurant's website has events and meal deals returning on March 11.

