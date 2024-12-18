Planes flying over MetLife Stadium a damning reminder for Giants fans

Unless you've lived under a rock for the past two weeks, you likely have seen or heard of the planes that have flown over Metlife Stadium.

Fans who are disgruntled with their 2-12 New York Giants have taken their frustrations public. Very, very public. The frustration is directed at owner John Mara, who most fans would tell you doesn't know his ass from his elbow. In kinder terms, he has run their team into the ground.

Two weeks ago, a plane flew over Metlife Stadium about two hours before kickoff that read:

"Mr. Mara Enough — Plz Fix this Dumpster Fire."

But one plane wasn't enough for Giants fans. This past Sunday, before their game against the Ravens (they eventually lost 35-14), another plane flew over the stadium reading this:

"MR MARA ENOUGH — WE WON'T STOP UNTIL YOU FIRE EVERYONE."

They weren't so kind with the second message. And a little birdie told me there will probably be another plane before their last home game on Dec. 29. And probably one before their last game of the season in Philadelphia against the Eagles on Jan. 5.

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images loading...

SEE MORE: My new rule for tipping in New Jersey

Objectively, what I find hysterical is the consistent referring to John Mara as "Mr. Mara." Fans have such disdain for him yet still have the decency to refer to him as if he's more important than them.

The plane phenomenon brings up a harsh reality for Giants fans. It's a stark reminder of the dreadful last decade of Giants football. Since winning the Super Bowl in 2011, the Giants have missed the playoffs in 11 of 13 seasons. They've lost double-digit games in nine of those years. It will likely be looked back on 50 years from now as the worst era in Giant's history.

But the planes also bring back memories from 1978. Back then, Giants fans had watched, as they called it, "15 years of lousy football." They also flew a plane over the old Giants Stadium that read:

"15 YEARS OF LOUSY FOOTBALL. WE'VE HAD ENOUGH."

That plane actually did lead to change. The NFL intervened to help the Giants out and ended up bringing them two Super Bowls in the next 12 years.

So, will the most recent fan outcry have a positive impact? It's hard to tell. The Giants feel like they've been in the depths of football hell for almost 15 years. But if there's a magic formula for the NFL and Giants ownership to wake up, history tells us flying planes over the stadium is a good start.

NFL pros from New Jersey 2023 There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots, including four NFL quarterbacks born in the Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba

Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.