A few months ago, Delish came out with their rankings of the best pizza chains in America for 2025. And for most, these results seem to be in line of how most of the nation views pizza.

However, the best on this list is in no way number 1 in New Jersey. But before we get into the reasoning behind that, let's first check out what the nation thinks is the best pizza overall.

Coming in at #3 is Pizza Hut. And with numerous locations throughout New Jersey, it's easy to see why this classic chain made the list. Not to mention the old-school dining areas in some of their restaurants.

#2 on the ranking went to Domino's. Again, another great option for those who want a quick slice. And as we know, Domino's is also found all throughout the Garden State.

And taking the top spot as the best pizza is national chain Papa John's. According to Delish, "Papa John's took the crown with its presentation, flavor, and freshness."

Those are just the top 3 on the list, but you can see the full ranking for yourself here.

2nd in New Jersey?

Papa John's might be the number one national chain, but there's no way it can compete with what is, and always will be, number one in New Jersey. A national chain simply cannot compete with your local mom-and-pop Jersey pizza shop.

It's just a fact of living in the Garden State. Not to say there's anything wrong with the chains, far from it. In fact, all three of the chains above are fantastic in what they do, and deserve to be high on the list.

Plus, where else are you going to go for a late night slice when your local mom-and-pop place is closed for the night?

All the #1's

Again, all the pizza chains mentioned above rightfully earned their place, but there's no way they compare to all the shared #1's, which are your local New Jersey pizza shops. Even Dave Portnoy can't get enough of our local Jersey pizzerias.

