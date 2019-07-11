Pit bulls attacked and killed leashed dog — owner charged

BARNEGAT — Two pit bulls accused of fatally attacking a leashed dog have been located and their owner charged.

The dogs came out from between two mobile homes on Redwood Drive in Barnegat on Sunday afternoon, according to Barnegat police, and attacked the other dog. The woman walking that dog yelled for help, and two people tried to pull the dogs apart and hit the pit bulls with a pipe, police said. Those people were bit several times in the arms and suffered knee pain.

Officers questioned residents after the incident, trying to find the dogs' owners, but said they were unsuccessful.

Barnegat police said Angela Greco, 60, surrendered the dogs to animal control officers from the Popcorn Park Zoo on Wednesday afternoon. They will be quarantined for 10 days per Ocean County Health Department policy.

Greco was not truthful with officers when questioned about the incident, according to police, and was charged with obstructing the administration of law, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and violating two township ordinances for leash requirements, with additional charges possible.

