Dog fatally attacked by two pit bulls while on walk, cops say

BARNEGAT — Police are looking for two pit bulls that fatally attacked a leashed dog being taken for a walk on Sunday.

The dogs came out from between two mobile homes on Redwood Drive in Barnegat around 2:10 p.m. and attacked the dog, according to Barnegat Police. The woman walking the dog yelled for help, and two people tried to pull the dogs apart and hit them with a pipe, police said. Those people were bit several times in the arms and suffered knee pain.

Police said the dog that was attacked died while it was being taken to a vet for care.

One of the pit bulls was described as white with brown markings, while the other was gray. Police combed the neighborhood unsuccessfully, trying to find the dogs or their owners.

The dogs are still on the loose, according to police, who advised residents not to approach them if they are found.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 609-698-5000.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: