‘Pit bull-type breed’ attacks young boy, cops looking for owners

WILDWOOD — Police are trying to find a man who they say was involved when a "pit-bull type breed" bit and severely injured a young boy early Friday.

Police didn't disclose the boy's age. They said he was taken by airlift to a hospital for his injuries "and is expected to require extensive surgeries."

The man they're seeking is described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s who stands approximately 6 feet tall, has a thin build and a thin beard. He was accompanied by a white female with blonde hair who was believed to be in her 20s and wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, police said.

The dog is black and white, police said.

Police said they're continuing to review surveillance video to determine "where these individuals fled to," and plan to release more images as they become available.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them by phone at 609-522-0222, by e-mail at jelwell@wildwoodpd.com, or by texting "TIP WPD3" followed by a message to 888777.

