Before the summer is done and the days start getting really short, maybe you’d like to get in one last Jersey road trip. And it doesn’t have to be in a Kia just because it was GuntherKia.com that compiled this list of great American road trips.

What’s fun is a certain route in New Jersey made this list.

If you’re thinking about driving "down the shore" and that you should roll down the window and let the wind blow back your hair, think again. (Sorry, Bruce.)

It’s also not in the beautiful rural mountains of Northwest Jersey either. And it certainly is nowhere near Exit 13A on the Turnpike.

Pine Barrens Wilderness Loop

According to the list, the one route in New Jersey worthy of inclusion is in the Pine Barrens.

It’s called the Pine Barrens Wilderness Loop and it starts off in Batsto Village. Now be prepared with lots of nibbles for road snacks because this bad boy is a four and a half hour cruise. It’s described as follows:

Drive deep into the Pine Barrens, where cranberry bogs, old sawmills, and sandy backroads feel worlds away from the turnpike. Spot ghost towns, pitch pines, and quiet trails where you'll hear more frogs than people.

I hate to yuck anyone’s yum, but isn’t the Pine Barrens where people famously get lost?

And ghost towns? Like the possibility of being anywhere close to Mother Leeds’ old place where the Jersey Devil flew up the chimney wouldn’t be enough to freak me out?

Peace and quiet is great, sure. But more frogs than people?

Sounds like a serial killer’s paradise.

This route came in at No. 115 out of 124 great American road trips.

These routes prove you don't have to follow the crowds to have an unforgettable road trip," says Joseph Gunther IV of Gunther Kia.

From rainforest to desert, every one of these drives offers a sense of discovery that's getting harder to find. They're the kinds of places where you can roll down the windows, lose track of time, and feel like the road belongs entirely to you.

This New Jersey Pine Barrens one also proves there’s no limit to what can make me an anxious mess.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

