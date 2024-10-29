As you travel through the state of New Jersey, the more unique and creepy places you'll find. There are historic buildings, usually vacant or closed places, that seem to be a little creepy as they remain uninhabited.

However, it's not an old, empty building, or vacant hotel that was named the "creepiest" place in New Jersey by HGTV, which listed the creepiest place in all 50 states.

The creepiest place in New Jersey fits this description so well that it's been named the "creepiest" place in all of the Garden State.

A story published by HGTV, ranked the "creepiest" locations in every state in America. For New Jersey, that location was The Pine Barrens, which is located in parts of seven counties. including Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Ocean. Counties.

A note on The New Jersey Pine Barrens, via HGTV.com:

This stretch of forested area in southern New Jersey is supposedly home to the Jersey Devil, said to be the cursed 13th child of a woman known as Mother Leeds. According to legend, the baby boy transformed dramatically just after he was born, sprouting leathery wings, horns and a forked tail. He killed the midwife before flying into the chimney and disappearing into the pines. There have been many reported sightings of the Jersey Devil in the Pine Barrens over the years and even some in nearby towns.

The Pine Barrens has been used in plenty of popular culture like The Sopranos, and The Fantastic Four, there is a John McPhee book entitled The Pine Barrens which takes a look at the history, ecology, and geography of the New Jersey Pine Barrens.

Here is a documentary on how the Pine Barrens became the creepiest place in America.

