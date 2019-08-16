Philly mayor’s daughter, NJ official’s daughter in fistfight, cops say

NORTH WILDWOOD — It was a political family fight on Sunday morning — but with fists instead of words (well, maybe in addition to words).

The daughter of Philadelphia mayor James Kenney, Nora Kenney, 25 got into a fight with Tara Tolomeo, 27, he daughter of North Wildwood Councilwoman Kellyann Tolomeo, around 1:40 a.m. at the North End American Grill, according to a complaint from North Wildwood police about their arrests.

The complaint did not disclose the circumstances of the fight between Kenney, whose occupation was listed as an event coordinator, and Tolomeo, whose occupation was listed as a nurse.

Both were charged with disorderly conduct for "purposely causing or recklessly creating the risk of public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm by engaging in fighting, threatening or tumultuous behavior by an act which served no legitimate purpose of the defendant."

Kenney and Tolomeo both have first appearances on Aug. 22 in Lower Township to avoid a potential conflict of interest because of Tolomeo's mother's position in North Wildwood

