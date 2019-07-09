Philly man charged in fatal hit-run crash in Robbinsville

ROBBINSVILLE — A Philadelphia man is facing criminal charges that blame him for causing and then fleeing a fatal head-on crash on Route 130 that killed a man and injured several people.

Investigators said Robert Torres, 24, forced a southbound driver of a Trans Am into the northbound lanes about 6:30 p.m. June 24. The Trans Am, driven by Vincent Zitani, 23, went into two cars traveling in the opposite direction.

Zitani, of the Yardville section of Hamilton, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Torres sped away in his white GMC Savana van, prosecutors said. The van was found in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, the next day.

Seven people in one of the other vehicles were hospitalized.

Torres was arrested on Monday by members of the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Fugitive Task Force and charged with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide, five counts of fourth-degree assault by auto causing serious bodily injury, two disorderly persons counts of assault by auto causing bodily injury, and several charges related to driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Torres was being held Tuesday while awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

