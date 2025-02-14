As many as 3 shot, GM Roseman bleeds at Philadelphia Eagles parade

As many as three people were injured Friday in a shooting that erupted during the celebratory parade for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 59 win.

The gunfire erupted in Logan Square near Park Towne Place apartments and 23rd Street, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Police said the shooting followed an argument.

Police initially told the media that two women had been shot and hospitalized but PhillyDaily.com said police later counted a third victim. No arrests were reported.

APTOPIX Super Bowl Eagles Parade Football Players and coaches celebrate during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) loading...

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman was seen chomping on a cigar and bleeding from a gash on his forehead, apparently after getting pelted with a stray beer can.

Massive crowds formed around the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where the champions took the stage after climbing the iconic steps.

Throngs cheered as Jalen Hurts hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy less than a week after the team's 40-22 underdog victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

Mayor Cherelle Parker called for calm and responsible revelry both for the impromptu celebrations Sunday night as well as the parade, but in both cases, fans decked in green climbed up light poles, bus stops and city trucks.

The parade route stretched for 3 miles, starting in South Philadelphia. Schools and government offices were closed for the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.