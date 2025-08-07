(The Center Square) – Philadelphia’s liberal immigration policy landed it on the federal government’s updated list of sanctuary jurisdictions on Tuesday.

The designation means the state “impedes enforcement of federal immigration laws.” It’s the only Pennsylvania jurisdiction cited.

The release says the executive order of second-term Republican President Donald Trump – Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens – requires the publishing of the list of state and local jurisdictions that obstruct enforcement of federal immigration law.

“Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi. “The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.”

In May, Homeland Security placed 16 commonwealth jurisdictions, including 11 counties and five cities, onto the list. The counties include Adams, Allegheny, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Dauphin, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Montour and Northampton. The five cities include Gettysburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, State College and York.

Only the city of Philadelphia remains.

Five days prior to the list's release, Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Silvestre Herrera-Vasquez, a 48-year-old man from Mexico, on a rape charge. He'd been convicted of retail theft under the alias "Alex Acosta" in 2011.

He was apprehended July 30 under the alias Marcos Garcia-Reyes by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations team.

"The arrest of dangerous criminal illegal aliens like Herrera-Vasquez demonstrates ICE’s absolute commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities," said ERO Philadelphia Field Office Director Brian McShane. “I commend our partner agencies for continuing to collaborate with ERO in finding, arresting and removing these individuals. By working together, we are able to leverage our collective resources and expertise to apprehend dangerous criminals and uphold the law. Our partnerships are essential in our mission to protect the public and maintain the integrity of our immigration system."

LOOK: Highest-rated delis in Philadelphia by diners Looking for pastrami on rye or some matzo ball soup? Stacker examined data from Yelp to find the highest-rated delis in Philadelphia as of November 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker